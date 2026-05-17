Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan' restored by FHF premieres at Cannes Entertainment May 17, 2026

John Abraham's 1986 Malayalam film, Amma Ariyan, just wowed audiences at the Cannes Film Festival with its newly restored 4K version.

An FHF restoration, it was introduced by big names like Cannes Director Thierry Fremaux and FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

This marks FHF's fifth year at Cannes, and Amma Ariyan is the only Indian feature to premiere there in 2026.