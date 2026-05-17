Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan' restored by FHF premieres at Cannes
Entertainment
John Abraham's 1986 Malayalam film, Amma Ariyan, just wowed audiences at the Cannes Film Festival with its newly restored 4K version.
An FHF restoration, it was introduced by big names like Cannes Director Thierry Fremaux and FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.
This marks FHF's fifth year at Cannes, and Amma Ariyan is the only Indian feature to premiere there in 2026.
Kerala 1970s plot, Odessa Collective production
Set in Kerala during the turbulent 1970s, Amma Ariyan follows a man's journey to deliver heartbreaking news to a grieving mother.
The Odessa Collective produced it through creative grassroots efforts, think street plays and community screenings, making sure its message reached everyday people instead of just theaters.