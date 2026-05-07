Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan' restored in 4K chosen for Cannes Classics

Pioneering style praised for 'Amma Ariyan'

Amma Ariyan broke ground back in 1986 with its black-and-white handheld style and mix of documentary and fiction, capturing the mood of India in the 1970s and 1980s.

Editor Bina Paul said restoring it was tough but worth it to bring Abraham's vision to new viewers.

Lead actor Joy Mathew shared that the film skipped standard theaters for public screenings, a bold move then.

Even Cannes Classics's head Gerald Duchaussoy called its visuals and political vibe some of the best he saw this year, cementing Amma Ariyan as a milestone in Indian cinema.