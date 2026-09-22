Abrams says Bryan reacts, not acts, in 'Resident Evil'
Entertainment
Austin Abrams, in the new Resident Evil movie, says his character Bryan isn't your typical action hero.
Instead of playing it cool, Abrams wanted Bryan to react like any of us would if zombies suddenly showed up, confused, unsure, and just trying to figure things out.
He even took cues from Shaun of the Dead to keep things grounded and relatable.
Abrams: Bryan mistakes dog for alien
Abrams shared that Bryan is just as baffled by the chaos as viewers might be.
In one scene, he laughs about how his character thinks a dog might be an alien, because honestly, who wouldn't be thrown off in that situation?
By focusing on genuine reactions instead of movie cliches, Abrams hopes audiences will see themselves in Bryan's journey through all the zombie madness.