Abrid Shine's 'Spa' hits theaters February 12, 2026 Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Get ready for "Spa," a film that mixes mystery, romance and humor from director Abrid Shine, landing in theaters on February 12, 2026.

The film dives into the secrets and shady happenings at a mysterious spa center.

Shruti Menon hyped the release on Instagram with a romantic poster and the caption, "SPA! In theaters on 12th of Feb!!"