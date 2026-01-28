Abrid Shine's 'Spa' hits theaters February 12, 2026
Get ready for "Spa," a film that mixes mystery, romance and humor from director Abrid Shine, landing in theaters on February 12, 2026.
The film dives into the secrets and shady happenings at a mysterious spa center.
Shruti Menon hyped the release on Instagram with a romantic poster and the caption, "SPA! In theaters on 12th of Feb!!"
Who's involved?
"Spa" brings together a solid ensemble cast—Siddharth Bharathan, Prashanth Alexander, Major Ravi, Sreeja Das, and more.
The movie is produced by production banners Sparaya/Sparray Creations and Sanju J Films (sources alternatively list producers as Sajimon Parayil and Sanchoo J), with Swaroop Philip handling cinematography and Ishaan Chhabra on music.
Everything's wrapped up and ready to go.
Where can you watch it?
The film will premiere worldwide in theaters through Cyber Systems Australia.
Sparaya/Sparray and White Chariot are named as distributors, with releases in Kerala and across India.