Academy Awards gives nod to Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' dialogue
Entertainment
The Academy Awards just gave a special nod to Shah Rukh Khan's legendary dialogue from Om Shanti Om, recognizing how Bollywood continues to shape global cinema.
The line, about the universe helping bring people together, has struck a chord with fans for years.
SRK shared his thanks online, clearly moved by the gesture.
Padukone launched by 'Om Shanti Om'
Om Shanti Om wasn't just a blockbuster: it launched Deepika Padukone's career and delivered lines that fans still quote about 18 1/2 years later. With the Academy spotlighting its impact, it's clear the film's legacy lives on.
Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for his next big release, King, set to hit theaters December 24, 2026, and this time, his daughter Suhana Khan is making her debut too.