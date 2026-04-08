Academy moves Oscars from ABC to YouTube starting 2029
Entertainment
Big change for the Oscars!
The Academy just announced that after two more years at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre (with the 99th Oscars on March 14, 2027, and the milestone 100th in early 2028), they're leaving ABC and heading to a new home.
Oscars leave Dolby Theatre 2029
Starting in 2029, the Oscars will stream globally on YouTube from The Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, marking the first time ever they'll leave their longtime Dolby Theatre venue.