Tiger Shroff firing: 3 accused sent to police custody
What's the story
The three main accused in the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff were presented before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Wednesday. The court has remanded them to police custody till October 31, 2026. The accused, who were the alleged shooters, were brought from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday morning. They underwent a mandatory medical examination at GT Hospital before being taken to the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for interrogation.
Investigation details
What the prosecution said
The Mumbai Crime Branch's AEC presented the accused before the Esplanade Court on Wednesday and requested their custody for further investigation.
The court granted this request to aid in recovering the weapons used in the firing incident and tracing the money trail related to the alleged conspiracy.
The public prosecutor argued that further custody was necessary to examine mobile phones of all three accused and establish their contacts before and after the incident.
Defense statement
What the defense argued
Countering the request for further police custody, the defense lawyer argued that five mobile phones have already been recovered from the accused.
They claimed these devices could provide investigators with necessary digital evidence.
The lawyer also pointed out that since the transit remand was fulfilled when the accused were brought to Mumbai, it shouldn't be used as a reason for continued police custody.
Arrest details
Know more about the accused shooters' arrest
The three accused were arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan on Monday while traveling on the Pune-Jaipur Express.
After their arrest, they were produced before a court in Kota, which granted Mumbai Police a 48-hour transit remand to bring them to Mumbai for further investigation.
The case was later transferred from Juhu Police to the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Four other individuals, who allegedly supplied guns to the shooters and established communication with Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, have been arrested.