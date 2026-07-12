ACFI seeks review 'The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress'
Entertainment
The teaser for The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, is stirring up debate.
The Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) wants the film's certification reviewed, saying the teaser unfairly links pesticides to cancer and food safety worries.
Bhavesh Sodha questions pesticide claims
ACFI argues the teaser exaggerates pesticide risks and could harm farmer reputations.
Bhavesh Sodha from Agri Business Centre has sent a legal notice questioning the science behind its claims.
Meanwhile, director Cheytan DK says the film is based on real events and aims to encourage responsible pesticide use.
Both sides are sticking to their views as the movie gears up for release on July 24.