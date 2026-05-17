Ackles's Soldier Boy not returning for 'The Boys' finale
Entertainment
Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy won't be back for The Boys Season five finale. His last scene was in Episode seven.
Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed this marks the end of Ackles's run on the show, wrapping up his character arc with a special tribute to his Supernatural days.
Kripke and Sgriccia give 'Supernatural' nod
Soldier Boy's final moment included a clever reference to Dean Winchester's Impala from Supernatural.
Kripke and director Phil Sgriccia swapped "Working on the old Ford" for "Impala," giving Ackles one last ride down memory lane.
Ackles happily joined the team, making his exit feel both personal and memorable.
The Boys Season five finale drops on Prime Video May 20, 2026.