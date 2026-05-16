ACM Awards stream May 17, Twain hosts from MGM Grand
Entertainment
The ACM Awards are back on May 17, streaming live from Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Country legend Shania Twain is hosting this year, and says it's an honor to spotlight the latest talent.
You can catch the show on Prime Video or Amazon Music.
Moroney leads nominations, star acts featured
Megan Moroney leads with nine nominations, while Miranda Lambert isn't far behind with eight.
The Entertainer of the Year race includes big names like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Jelly Roll.
Performances will feature Lainey Wilson debuting her new song, plus sets from Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett.
Presenters like Keith Urban and Michael Buble will also take the stage for a star-packed night.