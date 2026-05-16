ACM Awards stream May 17, Twain hosts from MGM Grand

Moroney leads nominations, star acts featured

Megan Moroney leads with nine nominations, while Miranda Lambert isn't far behind with eight.

The Entertainer of the Year race includes big names like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Jelly Roll.

Performances will feature Lainey Wilson debuting her new song, plus sets from Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett.

Presenters like Keith Urban and Michael Buble will also take the stage for a star-packed night.