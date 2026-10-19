Action director Chethan confirms Mohanlal performed 'Jailer 2' car stunt
Entertainment
There's been a lot of talk about Mohanlal's action scenes in Jailer 2, especially since he isn't on screen much and fans wondered if a body double was used for the big car stunt.
Action director Chethan cleared things up on Instagram, confirming Mohanlal himself did it.
So yes, the superstar pulled off that car scene himself.
Mohanlal fans question 'Jailer 2' edits
Even with Mohanlal's car scene, Jailer 2 has sparked discussion among Mohanlal fans over the Malayalam superstar's limited screen time and scenes that reportedly did not make the final cut.