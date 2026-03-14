'Action films are back in Bollywood': Akshay Kumar

Akshay explained that every few years, Bollywood's favorite genre changes: social dramas like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man were huge five or six years ago, then horror comedies like Stree took over.

His thoughts on what works for audiences

He pointed out that social films did really well for him around 2020-21 before the current wave of action movies.

Akshay's take shows he's pretty tuned in to what keeps Bollywood moving—and what viewers want next.