Sylvester Stallone, Tiger Shroff could team up for action film

The source also hinted that the film might be directed by an Indian filmmaker, though details about this are still under wraps. Shroff is reportedly "excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone" for this unique project. Notably, this film will mark Shroff's international debut, while Stallone and Jaa will be venturing into Indian cinema with this project.

Shroff's upcoming projects and Stallone's previous Bollywood cameo

While Stallone has previously made a cameo appearance in the Bollywood film Kambakkht Ishq, this new project could be his first full-fledged feature film if an Indian director is brought on board. Meanwhile, Shroff is currently committed to an action movie for Murad Khetani with Sachin Ravi as director, followed by Karan Johar's Lag Ja Gale. Meanwhile, the untitled actioner is expected to go on floors in April 2026 and continue until September 2026.