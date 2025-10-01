'Tere Ishk Mein' teaser: Dhanush-Kriti's passionate love story turns violent
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Tere Ishk Mein, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has finally unveiled its teaser. The movie marks the reunion of director Aanand L Rai and Dhanush after their successful collaboration on Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The teaser promises an intense love story with a touch of obsession and violence.
Teaser highlights
Story of obsession and passion
The teaser begins with Sanon's character's haldi ceremony, where she is shocked to see a bruised Dhanush. He tells her he brought some gangajal from Varanasi after immersing his father's ashes. The couple's early romance is depicted as passionate yet obsessive. Dhanush is seen beating up a person, while Sanon drowns her sorrows in drinking and smoking. The on-screen duo exchange sly smiles, hinting at the pain they cause each other.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Ishk karte toh bahut hain, ab #TereIshkMein mitne ki tayyari— T-Series (@TSeries)
hai…❤️🔥and Mukti - in cinemas worldwide on 28th November, in Hindi and
Welcome to the grand world of Shankar
Tamil.#TereIshkMeinTeaser: https://t.co/EWTqy0xczP@dhanushkraja@kritisanon@arrahman@aanandlrai… pic.twitter.com/ZZJb6LjYss October 1, 2025
Familiar faces
'Tere Ishk Mein' brings back team of 'Raanjhanaa'
The film also brings back two key members from Raanjhanaa: screenwriter Himanshu Sharma and music composer AR Rahman. Sharma has written many of Rai's films, including Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Zero (2018), Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan (2022). Rahman has composed the music for Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. It is set to release in theaters on November 28.