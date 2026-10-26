Actor Ahuja told ABP Live wife may be under influence

Bollywood actor Govinda has responded to his wife Sunita Ahuja's recent cheating allegations, suggesting she might be under the influence of someone else.

He told ABP Live, "It's in my nature not to expose someone so that they start feeling embarrassed. I said seven to eight years ago that I'd go through something like this. Now, we're all caught in that same loop. Bad reputation has always been synonymous with my name. People have told me for years that I'd betray them one day."

and added that he still considers Sunita his "lucky charm" despite the tough situation.