Actor Allu attends virtual Hyderabad court over 'Pushpa 2' stampede
Entertainment
Telugu star Allu Arjun showed up virtually in a Hyderabad court after a tragic stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere in December 2024 left one woman dead and her young son injured.
Arjun is among those accused, as fans rushed the theater just to catch a glimpse of him.
Allu charged with 22 others
Arjun was arrested soon after but got bail, and police have now charged him along with 22 others, including theater staff. The next hearing is set for July 29.
After the incident, Arjun, the makers of 'Pushpa 2,' and the Telangana government offered financial help to support the victim's family during this tough time.