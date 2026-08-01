Actor Allu to undergo dramatic makeover for 'AA23' with Kanagaraj
Entertainment
Allu Arjun is gearing up for a dramatic makeover in his upcoming film, AA23, with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Known for changing things up in movies like Pushpa and Arya, Arjun will be sporting a completely fresh style this time.
He and Kanagaraj have spent time perfecting this unique look to fit their vision for the character.
'AA23' 1st Allu Kanagaraj collaboration
AA23 is the first project bringing Arjun and Kanagaraj together, and fans are buzzing about what they'll create.
Both are known for their attention to detail, so expectations are high, especially after Arjun's roles in Raaka and Pushpa.
This new transformation isn't just about looks; it's set to play a big part in shaping the film's vibe.