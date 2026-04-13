Actor and politician Vijay contests ₹1.5cr tax penalty Madras HC
Entertainment
Popular actor and politician Vijay is fighting a ₹1.5 crore tax penalty in the Madras High Court.
The penalty, linked to a 2015 tax search, was recently upheld by the court as being within the legal deadline, but Vijay isn't backing down just yet.
Vijay had half expenses accepted ₹2.9cr
Back in 2015-16, Vijay reported earning ₹15 crore in cash plus another ₹16 crore through banks.
Only half of his claimed expenses (about ₹2.9 crore for Release and Rasigar Mandram Expenses) were accepted by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal after appeal.
Vijay argues that the penalty order came too late and is pushing back on this technicality.