Actor and politician Vijay contests ₹1.5cr tax penalty Madras HC

Vijay had half expenses accepted ₹2.9cr

Back in 2015-16, Vijay reported earning ₹15 crore in cash plus another ₹16 crore through banks.

Only half of his claimed expenses (about ₹2.9 crore for Release and Rasigar Mandram Expenses) were accepted by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal after appeal.

Vijay argues that the penalty order came too late and is pushing back on this technicality.