Actor and YouTuber Satyendra dies in Chennai hospital after illness
Entertainment
Actor and popular YouTube film reviewer Satyendra has passed away in Chennai after battling health issues for several days.
He was undergoing treatment at Royapettah Government Hospital, and sadly, no family members have reached the hospital yet.
Satyendra's films and reviews mourned online
Satyendra's career spanned classic Tamil films like Ezhavathu Manithan and Mann Vasanai, but he really connected with younger audiences through his honest YouTube movie reviews: his last one covered Suriya's Karuppu.
His passing has sparked heartfelt tributes from fans, fellow creators, and the Tamil film community across social media.