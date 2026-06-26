Actor Arya's 'Ananthan Kaadu' opens ₹65L amid mixed reviews Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Arya's new political action thriller, Ananthan Kaadu, landed in theaters this Friday and pulled in ₹65 lakh on day one: ₹45 lakh from the Malayalam version and ₹20 lakh from Tamil.

Reviews are a mixed bag so far, with some viewers calling it "raw and intense" while others felt it was a bit old-school.