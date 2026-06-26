Actor Arya's 'Ananthan Kaadu' opens ₹65L amid mixed reviews
Entertainment
Arya's new political action thriller, Ananthan Kaadu, landed in theaters this Friday and pulled in ₹65 lakh on day one: ₹45 lakh from the Malayalam version and ₹20 lakh from Tamil.
Reviews are a mixed bag so far, with some viewers calling it "raw and intense" while others felt it was a bit old-school.
'Ananthan Kaadu' totals ₹74L across India
The film's total gross hit ₹74 lakh, mostly from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with 1,355 shows across India and night shows drawing the biggest crowds.