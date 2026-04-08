Actor Awards on Netflix sets dates for 2027, 2028

The Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, have announced their dates for the next two ceremonies on Netflix . The 33rd edition will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2027, at 8:00pm ET. The 34th ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 20, 2028. These awards are a major indicator of the Oscars race, and the date announcement comes right after Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences set dates for the next two Oscars ceremonies .

Award significance This year's winners and their Oscars impact This year's winners at the Actor Awards were Michael B Jordan for Sinners, Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Sean Penn for One Battle After Another, and Amy Madigan for Weapons. All four of them won at the Academy Awards, too. Sinners won the top ensemble prize here while One Battle After Another bagged best picture at the Oscars.

Award uniqueness All about the Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA, the Actor Awards are the only televised awards show solely dedicated to honoring actors in film and television. The nominees and winners are selected by eligible performers from SAG-AFTRA's membership of over 1,60,000 members, making it the largest voting body in the awards landscape. The show honors outstanding performances in 15 categories, including individual and ensemble performances in motion pictures, drama, and comedy television series.

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