Actor Awards: Michael B. Jordan wins first trophy with 'Sinners'

Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan bagged the Actor Award for Best Actor at the 2026 Actor Awards ﻿, formerly known as the SAG Awards, on Sunday (Monday in India). He won this prestigious honor for his role in Ryan Coogler 's Warner Bros. film Sinners. This victory is particularly special as it's Jordan's first win at these awards, fulfilling a lifelong dream of his.

Speech highlights 'I wasn't expecting that...': Jordan during acceptance speech During his acceptance speech, an emotional Jordan expressed his gratitude. "I wasn't expecting that. I'm so honored and privileged to be nominated in categories with people and actors and humans that I love," he said. He thanked the audience for making him feel seen and welcomed into their community. "I remember watching all the other actors that I looked up to being a part of that club community, and I was like, Man, I want to do that one day."

Career path 'Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth...' Jordan reminisced about his early days in the industry, saying, "So I remember when I got my SAG-AFTRA card, I was like, 'Man, I'm like an entry-level member and those guys that were on stage with the awards and the nice places like that, that's what I always wanted." He also thanked his mother: "Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York when we didn't have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel."

Advertisement