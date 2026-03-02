Actor Awards 2026: Full list of winners

The 32nd annual Actor Awards, previously known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, took place on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). The film Sinners won the top award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Its ensemble included actors such as Michael B. Jordan , Hailee Steinfeld , Delroy Lindo, and Wunmi Mosaku. In the TV categories, The Studio was named the best comedy series ensemble, and The Pitt won the drama ensemble trophy.

Film categories Other major film categories In the film categories, Jessie Buckley won Best Leading Actress for Hamnet, while Sean Penn was named Best Supporting Actor for his role in One Battle After Another. Amy Madigan took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Weapons. Jordan won the Best Actor award for Sinners. The awards were hosted by Kristen Bell and streamed live on Netflix from Los Angeles's Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

TV winners Television categories - Comedy, drama, and limited series In the television categories, The Studio won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Seth Rogen was named Best Actor (Comedy), while Catherine O'Hara (posthumously) won Best Actress. The Pitt excelled in the drama category with Wyle winning for playing Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. Keri Russell was honored as Best Actress for playing Kate Wyler on The Diplomat. In limited series categories, Michelle Williams won for her performance in Dying For Sex, and Owen Cooper won for Adolescence.

