Actor Ayub to return in 'Farzi' season 2, credits workshops
Entertainment
Saqib Ayub, known for Farzi and Thugs of Hindostan, is set to return with a more prominent part in Farzi Season two.
He shared how working with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan was made easier by pre-filming workshops, saying, "So this unofficial meeting we had before the set, it broke the ice." helped him connect with his co-stars.
Ayub teases integral 'Farzi' role
Ayub praised directors Raj & DK for letting actors improvise on Farzi, describing the show as a mix of action, drama, and comedy.
He teased that his character will be "an integral part of the show and the story," so expect to see much more of him when Season two drops soon.