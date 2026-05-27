Actor Ayub to return in 'Farzi' season 2, credits workshops Entertainment May 27, 2026

Saqib Ayub, known for Farzi and Thugs of Hindostan, is set to return with a more prominent part in Farzi Season two.

He shared how working with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan was made easier by pre-filming workshops, saying, "So this unofficial meeting we had before the set, it broke the ice." helped him connect with his co-stars.