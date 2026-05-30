Actor Bajpayee addresses Netflix 'Ghooskhor pandat' title stereotyping controversy
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee addressed the buzz around Netflix's upcoming cop drama, Ghooskhor Pandat, after its title sparked criticism for negative stereotyping.
The filmmakers apologized within two days and promised a new title, with Bajpayee saying, "We are creative people, we can come up with 10 different titles and they will be equally exciting."
Despite online threats and heated reactions, he stayed calm, noting that many people respond without knowing the full story.
Director Pandey denies 'Pandat' caste link
Director Neeraj Pandey explained on Instagram that "Pandat" was just a casual name for a fictional character (nothing to do with caste or religion).
He emphasized the show doesn't target any community and shared that they pulled down promos themselves before things escalated.