Actor Bedi apologizes after 'Harijan' backlash over old interview
Entertainment
Actor Rakesh Bedi has publicly apologized after facing backlash for using the term Harijan in an old interview, a word now considered offensive and banned in official use.
The issue was highlighted by Kailash Jaiswar from the Azad Samaj Party, who confronted Bedi and called for a public apology.
Bedi clarifies, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' praised
On April 6, 2026, Bedi clarified he used the term unknowingly and meant no harm, saying, I did not say it on purpose. I did not know that it was prohibited.
Meanwhile, his latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still going strong at the box office, earning praise from big names like Rajinikanth and SS Rajamouli despite the controversy.