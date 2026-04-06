Actor Bedi apologizes after 'Harijan' backlash over old interview

Bedi clarifies, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' praised

On April 6, 2026, Bedi clarified he used the term unknowingly and meant no harm, saying, I did not say it on purpose. I did not know that it was prohibited.

Meanwhile, his latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still going strong at the box office, earning praise from big names like Rajinikanth and SS Rajamouli despite the controversy.