Actor Bhasin landed in Dubai ER with CRP over 300
Entertainment
Actor Jasmin Bhasin opened up about a scary health emergency during her birthday in Dubai.
After putting off a doctor visit despite feeling worse, she landed in the emergency room with an extremely high infection marker (CRP over 300, when normal is under 5).
She later admitted, "I wish I had gone to the hospital earlier."
Actor Bhasin diagnosed with terminal ileitis
Doctors diagnosed her with terminal ileitis, an inflammation in part of her intestine.
Jasmin spent three days in a Dubai hospital before heading back to India for more tests and treatment.
She described the situation as "complicated" but says she's now focusing on recovery.