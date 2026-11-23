Actor Carroll dies at 66 en route to voice-over booking
E.J. Carroll, known for his roles in Law & Order and The Deuce, died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism at age 66 on November 19.
According to Deadline, the actor was on his way to a voice-over booking when he died on Thursday, Nov. 19, leaving many in the acting world shocked and saddened by the loss of both his talent and kindness.
Carroll spanned TV film video games
Carroll's career spanned TV, film, and even video games: he played Sheriff Victor Sickles in Boardwalk Empire and voiced characters in Grand Theft Auto V.
Jon Mason said, "His lasting legacy will be the kindness and generosity he showed his friends, fellow performers and even strangers."
Three of his projects will be released posthumously, and a memorial service is planned in New York City.