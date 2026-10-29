Actor Chiranjeevi begins filming 'Megaverse' his 1st Netflix talk show
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi is officially filming Megaverse, his first-ever Netflix talk show.
Announced today, the series is all about celebrating Telugu cinema's legacy and giving fans a fresh way to connect with the megastar.
Netflix called it, Mass ki grammar, style ki definition. Megastar is here. setting the vibe for what's coming.
'Megaverse' explores Telugu film legends
The show dives into iconic stories and legends from Telugu films, with Chiranjeevi bringing his hosting experience and genuine love for cinema to the table.
Produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures, and Sol Production LLP, Megaverse will feature guests like Brahmanandam, Sunil, and Satya in its first episodes, offering fans an up-close look at their favorite stars beyond the screen.