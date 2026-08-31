Actor Dhanush may star in Siva rural drama starting December
Entertainment
Dhanush might be starring in a new rural-based story with director Siva, which was first planned for Ajith Kumar but shifted to Dhanush due to Ajith's busy schedule.
If things fall into place, shooting could kick off as soon as December or January.
Actor Dhanush 'Om' releases October 16
Dhanush's calendar is packed: he has Om releasing on October 16, a historical film called D56 with Mari Selvaraj, and upcoming projects with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Vetrimaaran.
As for Siva's film, the title and plot are still under wraps, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for more details.