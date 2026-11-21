OM found most of its success in the Tamil and Telugu markets (₹13.35 crore came from Tamil and ₹4 crore from Telugu versions) while the Hindi version only brought in ₹40 lakh across 990 shows.

Meanwhile, Scene dominated with its Tamil release alone earning over ₹16 crore on opening day.

Fun fact: Dhanush praised director Rajkumar Periasamy, saying he has great confidence in himself and his script and knows what the fans want as well, showing there was plenty of heart behind OM even if it didn't win at the box office.