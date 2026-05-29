Actor Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' gets U/A

Pushed to June, clashes with 'Peddi'

The film was originally set for May but got pushed to June because of post-production delays. Now, it'll go head-to-head with Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

This is expected to be David Dhawan's last directorial project, and the cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Chunkuy Panday, so there's plenty to look forward to!