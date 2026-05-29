Actor Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' gets U/A
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan's new film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, just got a U/A certificate from the CBFC, so you can watch it with family (kids under 12 need parental guidance).
It's dropping in theaters on June 5 and runs for a solid 2 hours and 16 minutes.
Directed by David Dhawan, the movie promises a youthful musical romance vibe.
Pushed to June, clashes with 'Peddi'
The film was originally set for May but got pushed to June because of post-production delays. Now, it'll go head-to-head with Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.
This is expected to be David Dhawan's last directorial project, and the cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Chunkuy Panday, so there's plenty to look forward to!