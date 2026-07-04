Actor Ganesh announces 'Pinaka' release for October 2, 2026
Entertainment
Kannada star Ganesh just dropped the release dates for his next two films.
Pinaka, a big-budget family entertainer set across two timelines, lands in theaters on October 2, 2026.
Ganesh is taking on a role unlike anything he's done before.
Ganesh's 'Brindhavihari' set for October 16
Just two weeks later, Brindhavihari arrives on October 16. This one reunites Ganesh with director Srinivas P Raju and features Devika Bhat and Malavika Sharma as co-stars.
The film's music by Hesham Abdul Wahab is already getting buzz, especially tracks like "Radha Radha" and "Jeeva Jeeva."
Plus, after the success of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, Ganesh has even more projects lined up, so it's a busy year ahead!