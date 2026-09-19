'Star Trek' actor Gerrit Graham dies at 76

Graham is best remembered as glam rocker Beef in De Palma's 1974 rock musical horror Phantom of the Paradise.

He also played different characters in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager.

His movie credits include Beware! The Blob (1972), Demon Seed (1977), Used Cars (1980), National Lampoon's Class Reunion (1982), TerrorVision (1986), Chopping Mall (1986), Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989), among others.