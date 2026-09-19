'Star Trek' actor Gerrit Graham dies at 76
What's the story
Gerrit Graham, the veteran Hollywood actor known for his roles in Phantom of the Paradise and Star Trek, has passed away. The actor (76) died due to lung disease and other health complications on Tuesday (local time) in Rhinebeck, New York, according to Variety. Born on November 27, 1949, in NYC, Graham studied at Columbia University, where he was the head of the Columbia Players theater company. His acting career began with a role in Brian De Palma's Greetings (1968).
Career highlights
His most popular roles in films
Graham is best remembered as glam rocker Beef in De Palma's 1974 rock musical horror Phantom of the Paradise.
He also played different characters in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager.
His movie credits include Beware! The Blob (1972), Demon Seed (1977), Used Cars (1980), National Lampoon's Class Reunion (1982), TerrorVision (1986), Chopping Mall (1986), Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989), among others.
TV appearances
Graham's extensive television career
On the small screen, Graham appeared in episodes of Starsky & Hutch, Dynasty, Laverne & Shirley, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard, The Twilight Zone, St. Elsewhere, Miami Vice, and Dallas, among others.
He also wrote two episodes of The Twilight Zone and collaborated with Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir on songs.
Personal details
His family and later years
Graham tied the knot with Deborah Cooper in 1982, and they had two children.
He is survived by his four grandchildren, brother Sam, and sons Jack and Henry, with their wives Talia and Joelle, respectively.
In his later years, he moved to Rhinebeck to care for his mother and spent nearly three decades there.
He also volunteered for the Burger Hill Preservation Society during this time.