Actor Goswami says open relationships reflect meaningful bonds, not labels Entertainment May 29, 2026

Actor Shahana Goswami, known for films including Ra.One and Santosh, recently shared her thoughts on open relationships in a podcast with Siddharth Kannan.

She described openness as a way to build honest connections and said, "At this point, I don't even have one primary partner like that. I have many people with whom I have long-standing dynamics, but it's not casual. None of it is casual for me."

For her, it's more about meaningful bonds than fitting into traditional labels.