Actor Goswami says open relationships reflect meaningful bonds, not labels
Actor Shahana Goswami, known for films including Ra.One and Santosh, recently shared her thoughts on open relationships in a podcast with Siddharth Kannan.
She described openness as a way to build honest connections and said, "At this point, I don't even have one primary partner like that. I have many people with whom I have long-standing dynamics, but it's not casual. None of it is casual for me."
For her, it's more about meaningful bonds than fitting into traditional labels.
Goswami defends open relationships, praises 'Santosh'
Goswami believes love and friendship matter more than definitions.
"There's no need to force it into some specific direction. The baseline is simple: love and friendship. I have so much love to give, then why should I give to just one person?" she explained.
She also spoke about her film Santosh, India's Oscar entry, which tells the story of a widow taking up her husband's police job and confronting tough social issues.
Goswami credited director Sandhya Suri for bringing this powerful story to life.