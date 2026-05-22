Murder convict turned Bollywood actor while evading police for 12yrs

Evasion tactics

Modi changed his name and identity

Modi was granted a 30-day parole by the Gujarat High Court in 2014. He never returned. During his time as a fugitive, he changed his name and started working in movies as a supporting actor. He was active in Hindi and Gujarati movies, web shows, TV serials, and plays. The police revealed that Modi had avoided using social media or mobile phones to conceal his identity initially. He stayed in Gujarat's Patan and the surrounding areas before moving to Mumbai.