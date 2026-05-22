Murder convict turned Bollywood actor while evading police for 12yrs
What's the story
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended a murder convict-turned-actor who had been evading arrest for 12 years after jumping parole. The accused, identified as Hemant alias Nagindas Parshottamdas Modi Vaishnav (53), was serving a life sentence in connection with a 2005 murder case in Naroda. He was arrested near Gheekanta Metro Station in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, reported ANI.
Evasion tactics
Modi changed his name and identity
Modi was granted a 30-day parole by the Gujarat High Court in 2014. He never returned. During his time as a fugitive, he changed his name and started working in movies as a supporting actor. He was active in Hindi and Gujarati movies, web shows, TV serials, and plays. The police revealed that Modi had avoided using social media or mobile phones to conceal his identity initially. He stayed in Gujarat's Patan and the surrounding areas before moving to Mumbai.
Career
He worked in numerous films and TV shows
Despite being a fugitive, Modi had a "highly active and visible career in the entertainment industry" for 10 years. His filmography includes movies like Thugs of Hindostan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Metro... In Dino. He has also worked in South Indian films like L2: Empuraan and TV shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya and Mere Sai. The Ahmedabad police have now sent him back to Mehsana Jail to serve the remainder of his sentence.