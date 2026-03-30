Actor Hurt dies at 79 after long Alzheimer's disease battle
Entertainment
Mary Beth Hurt, the talented actor best known for The World According to Garp, has died at 79 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Her daughter Molly Schrader shared the news on March 29; Paul Schrader confirmed Hurt died in an assisted living facility in Jersey City.
She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2015.
Hurt's films Broadway nominations marriages
Hurt made her mark in films like Woody Allen's Interiors and Scorsese's The Age of Innocence, and earned three Tony nominations for her work on Broadway.
She was married to actor William Hurt before marrying filmmaker Paul Schrader in 1983; together they had two children, Molly and Sam.