Actor Hurt dies at 79 after long Alzheimer's disease battle Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

Mary Beth Hurt, the talented actor best known for The World According to Garp, has died at 79 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Her daughter Molly Schrader shared the news on March 29; Paul Schrader confirmed Hurt died in an assisted living facility in Jersey City.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2015.