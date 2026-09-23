'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!' actor Ishwar Thakur in ICU
What's the story
Ishwar Thakur, a well-known actor from popular comedy shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and FIR, is currently in critical condition, reported HT City. The 54-year-old is reportedly battling a serious kidney ailment that has landed him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra. His sister Jayshree has revealed that his health issues started with an unhealed foot wound in 2020, three months before the COVID lockdown.
Health struggles
'Two-three days back, his condition deteriorated'
Jayshree told the outlet, "It all started with a wound in the foot in 2020, three months before the COVID lockdown."
"He's diabetic, so the wound didn't heal, and now the infection has spread throughout his body."
"Two-three days back, his condition deteriorated and we rushed him to the hospital. He's been unresponsive ever since."
The family is running out of money for treatment.
Financial issues
'The makers of his shows...'
The initial foot wound also caused Thakur to develop fatty liver disease, which he had managed to overcome.
However, his health continued to decline.
Jayshree said, "The makers of his shows FIR and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! helped us as much as they could."
"His co-stars too stepped in. Kavita Kaushik ji (Thakur's FIR co-star) also put out an appeal for help, and it's because of all this that we could afford the treatment... until now."