Actor Jai embodies Vijay superfan Chandru in 'Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai' Entertainment May 13, 2026

Jai is stepping into the shoes of a superfan in Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai, where he plays Chandru, who idolizes actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The story kicks off with Chandru trying to win over Charu (Meenakshi Govindarajan), but things get tense when a villain tries to ruin his reputation.

The film drops on May 15.