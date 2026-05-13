Actor Jai embodies Vijay superfan Chandru in 'Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai'
Entertainment
Jai is stepping into the shoes of a superfan in Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai, where he plays Chandru, who idolizes actor-turned-politician Vijay.
The story kicks off with Chandru trying to win over Charu (Meenakshi Govindarajan), but things get tense when a villain tries to ruin his reputation.
The film drops on May 15.
'Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai' cast crew detailed
The movie packs in familiar faces like Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir, and Sriman.
Music comes from Girishh Gopalakrishnan, with Richard M Nathan behind the camera and Darling Richardson on editing duties.
Produced by BV Frames, the trailer shows off Chandru's quirky love for Vijay's signature style and punchy dialogues.