Actor Jai meets CM Vijay after 'Jana Nayagan' release
Entertainment
Tamil actor Jai caught up with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a day after Vijay's film Jana Nayagan released.
Jai, who's always been open about his admiration for Vijay, called the meeting "warm and welcoming" and wished him strength and success as chief minister.
'Texla' begins production with March pooja
Up next, Jai is starring in Texla, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramudu plays his father, and George Maryan (from Dragon) also has a key role.
The film kicked off with a pooja ceremony in the city this March, drawing buzz thanks to its star-studded team.