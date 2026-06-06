James Handy's stabbing death: Girlfriend's son charged with murder
What's the story
The son of actor James Handy's (81) girlfriend has been charged with his murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Michael Gledhill was arrested and charged after Handy, known for Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, was found suffering from a stab wound to the chest in front of his Tarzana home on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Gledhill (44) called 911 to report the stabbing. The motive behind the killing remains undisclosed.
Arrest details
Gledhill charged with 1 count of murder
Gledhill has been charged with one count of murder, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE. Gledhill was taken into custody and booked into Van Nuys Jail on a $2 million bond. If convicted, he could face 26 years to life. The accused did not appear for his arraignment, and no plea was entered. His lawyer said he was unable to assist in his defense, prompting the judge to order psychological evaluations and refer the case to mental health court.
Incident details
What led to Handy's death?
On Wednesday, around 9:30am local time, Handy was found with a stab wound to the chest in his front yard. Gledhill reportedly told dispatch after the incident, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin." He was seen walking through the neighborhood away from his home before being arrested.
Career and investigation
Handy's prolific Hollywood career
Handy had a successful career in Hollywood, appearing in several movies and TV shows such as The X-Files, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Criminal Minds. His last onscreen appearance was in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). LAPD detectives believe Handy's death was an "isolated incident" with no danger to the public.
Witness accounts
Neighbors heard arguments late into the night before stabbing
Neighbors told Fox 11 they heard Gledhill and Handy arguing late into the night before the fatal stabbing. One neighbor said Gledhill seemed to suffer from delusions. Gledhill's mother, Wendy Gledhill, told The California Post, "I'm just trying to make it through one day at a time, a minute at a time." She added that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia but had stopped taking his medication before the incident.