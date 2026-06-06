James Handy's stabbing death: Girlfriend's son charged with murder

Arrest details

Gledhill charged with 1 count of murder

Gledhill has been charged with one count of murder, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE. Gledhill was taken into custody and booked into Van Nuys Jail on a $2 million bond. If convicted, he could face 26 years to life. The accused did not appear for his arraignment, and no plea was entered. His lawyer said he was unable to assist in his defense, prompting the judge to order psychological evaluations and refer the case to mental health court.