'Top Gun: Maverick' actor James Handy killed; girlfriend's son charged

James Handy, an 81-year-old character actor known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji , was fatally stabbed on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that the perpetrator is his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill (44). The actor's representative confirmed, "With great sadness, I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy."

Incident details Handy was found unconscious in the front yard The police statement read, "On Wednesday...West Valley area patrol officers responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street." "The 911 caller stated, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'" "Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest."

Arrest details 'The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers' The statement added, "The victim was transported to local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased." "The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for." "The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend." Authorities arrested Gledhill and booked him at Van Nuys Jail on one count of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

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