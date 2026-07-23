Actor Jeetendra bought Bhushan's Pali Hill villa for ₹4.25L
Jeetendra, the veteran Bollywood star, shared how he bought Bharat Bhushan's Pali Hill villa for just ₹4.25 lakh while his family was still living in a Mumbai chawl.
His father pushed him to take the leap, and though it felt like a huge milestone, Jeetendra moved out soon after.
He believed the house brought him bad luck during his early film struggles.
Jeetendra's Pali Hill redevelopment tops ₹500cr
Jeetendra later redeveloped the property into Gautam Apartments with 82 two-bedroom flats.
The original flats sold at ₹85 per sq. ft.; today, they go for about ₹85,000 per sq. ft!
Even selling off old Burma teak from demolition earned him nearly triple what he paid for the whole place.
Now, with land valued around ₹450 crore and total property worth over ₹500 crore, it's become one of Bollywood's most legendary real estate wins, a reminder that smart investments can seriously pay off.