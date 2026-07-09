Actor Kapoor and filmmaker Sharma marry today in registered ceremony
Entertainment
actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are tying the knot today at her Mumbai home.
They're skipping big wedding rituals for a simple, registered marriage with just close family and friends.
After signing the papers, they'll celebrate with an intimate lunch, heartfelt speeches, and toasts, keeping things personal and meaningful.
July 12 Juhu reception star-studded
The real party happens July 12 with a star-studded reception at the JW Marriott in Juhu.
Expect major Bollywood names like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kiara Advani, and more on the guest list.
Fun fact: Akansha's parents are well-connected in the industry, so it's set to be quite the gathering!