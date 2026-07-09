Actor Kapoor and filmmaker Sharma marry today in registered ceremony

July 12 Juhu reception star-studded

The real party happens July 12 with a star-studded reception at the JW Marriott in Juhu.

Expect major Bollywood names like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kiara Advani, and more on the guest list.

Fun fact: Akansha's parents are well-connected in the industry, so it's set to be quite the gathering!