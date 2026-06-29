Actor Kapoor defends remarks on 'Lock Upp' after 'Mistry' removal
Ram Kapoor just showed up on Netflix's Lock Upp, but not without some drama. He was recently dropped from promoting his series Mistry after making comments that many found inappropriate.
On the show, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh called him out about it, but Ram stood his ground and said he'd already addressed the issue.
JioHotstar replaced Kapoor with Singh
While promoting Mistry, Ram reportedly joked about kissing a male colleague and made offhand comments about his background. He also drew criticism for remarks about a female crew member's outfit.
After formal complaints, JioHotstar replaced him with Mona Singh for interviews to maintain workplace respect.
There was also buzz around his old comments on an intimate TV scene, but producer Ektaa Kapoor later clarified those weren't aimed at him.