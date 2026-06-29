Actor Kapoor defends remarks on 'Lock Upp' after 'Mistry' removal Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Ram Kapoor just showed up on Netflix's Lock Upp, but not without some drama. He was recently dropped from promoting his series Mistry after making comments that many found inappropriate.

On the show, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh called him out about it, but Ram stood his ground and said he'd already addressed the issue.