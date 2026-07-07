Actor Kapoor on 'Lock Upp 2' admits affairs, credits marriage
Entertainment
Ram Kapoor, now on Lock Upp 2, candidly shared that he had too many affairs to count before marrying actress Gautami Kapoor in 2003.
He admitted his playboy days are behind him and credits his marriage for turning things around.
Producer Kapoor warned actress Kapoor
Kapoor revealed producer Ekta Kapoor once warned Gautami about his past, asking her, "What are you doing? He's had so many affairs."
Still, Ram and Gautami tied the knot in 2003 after meeting on Ghar Ek Mandir.
Today, they're going strong with two kids and a relationship built on trust and respect.