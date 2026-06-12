Actor Kapoor reportedly gets ₹8cr for 'Peddi,' up from ₹5cr
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor just scored her highest paycheck yet (reportedly ₹8 crore) for starring in the Telugu film Peddi.
That's a big jump from her previous ₹5 crore for Devara, and it reflects how much her popularity has grown after back-to-back hits in the Telugu industry.
Actor Kapoor's portrayal prompts 'Peddi' edits
Her recent box office wins have even earned her the nickname "the woman with a golden leg." But Peddi also faced criticism for its portrayal of Janhvi's character, with viewers calling out problematic scenes.
The director has promised to do better going forward, and those controversial scenes were removed from the film.