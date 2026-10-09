Actor Kearns dies at 76 before National Coming Out Day
Entertainment
Michael Kearns, a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ advocate and actor, has passed away at 76.
Known for being one of Hollywood's first openly gay actors and for sharing his HIV-positive status back in 1991, Kearns's passing comes just ahead of a planned appearance on October 11 for National Coming Out Day.
Kearns directed 'Jerker' sparking censorship debate
Kearns made waves with roles in Body Double and Cheers, debuted on Broadway with Tubstrip, and directed the play Jerker, which sparked national conversations about censorship.
He co-founded Artists Confronting AIDS and led Celebration Theatre as artistic director.
Offstage, he broke barriers as a single gay dad living openly with HIV.
His work continues to inspire both the theater world and the LGBTQ+ community.