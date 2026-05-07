Actor Khan plays cop in 'Kartavya' trailer exploring duty
Entertainment
The Kartavya trailer was just released, and it's all about Saif Ali Khan playing a cop caught between dangerous threats at work and struggles at home.
Directed by Pulkit and produced by Shah Rukh Khan, the film looks like a blend of high-stakes action and real emotional moments, focusing on what it means to do the right thing, even when it costs you.
'Kartavya' lands on Netflix May 15
Saif Ali Khan was approached for Kartavya, listened to the script lovely script and met director Pulkit.
The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and more.
Expect a story that dives into tough choices about duty versus personal life, plus plenty of action when Kartavya hits Netflix on May 15.