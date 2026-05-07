Actor Khan plays cop in 'Kartavya' trailer exploring duty Entertainment May 07, 2026

The Kartavya trailer was just released, and it's all about Saif Ali Khan playing a cop caught between dangerous threats at work and struggles at home.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Shah Rukh Khan, the film looks like a blend of high-stakes action and real emotional moments, focusing on what it means to do the right thing, even when it costs you.