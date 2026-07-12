Actor Khan thanks 'Alliance' for reuniting him and Sajdeh
Entertainment
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan got candid about his split from Seema Sajdeh on the reality show Alliance.
He shared that he lost someone he truly loved because of his own actions, and thanked the show for helping them reconnect.
Calling Seema his "ally" during the competition added a heartfelt touch to their reunion.
Khan and Sajdeh support sons
Even after ending their 24-year marriage in 2022, Sohail and Seema have kept things respectful for their sons Nirvaan and Yohan.
On the show, Seema mentioned Yohan is cheering her on while Nirvaan hopes for Sohail's win.
Their interactions showed genuine support and dedication to family, proving separation doesn't have to mean losing respect or connection.