Actor Khan thanks 'Alliance' for reuniting him and Sajdeh Entertainment Jul 12, 2026

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan got candid about his split from Seema Sajdeh on the reality show Alliance.

He shared that he lost someone he truly loved because of his own actions, and thanked the show for helping them reconnect.

Calling Seema his "ally" during the competition added a heartfelt touch to their reunion.